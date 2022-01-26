Navy takes on Bucknell, aims for 5th straight road win

Navy Midshipmen (12-7, 5-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-16, 1-7 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Navy Midshipmen (12-7, 5-3 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-16, 1-7 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -8.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hits the road against Bucknell trying to prolong its four-game road winning streak.

The Bison have gone 3-4 at home. Bucknell is 1-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Midshipmen are 5-3 against conference opponents. Navy is the best team in the Patriot allowing only 61.2 points per game while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Midshipmen won 73-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Daniel Deaver led the Midshipmen with 20 points, and Xander Rice led the Bison with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Funk is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bison. Rice is averaging 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

John Carter Jr. is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.