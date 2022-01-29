Navy hosts American in conference matchup

American Eagles (6-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-7, 6-3 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

American Eagles (6-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-7, 6-3 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -15.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: John Carter Jr. and the Navy Midshipmen host Stacy Beckton Jr. and the American Eagles in Patriot action Saturday.

The Midshipmen are 4-5 in home games. Navy scores 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 in Patriot play. American is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

The Midshipmen and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games for Navy.

Colin Smalls is averaging 10.2 points for the Eagles. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

