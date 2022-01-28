CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Navy faces American on…

Navy faces American on 3-game home skid

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American Eagles (6-13, 2-5 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (13-7, 6-3 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts American looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-5 at home. Navy is 5-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 against Patriot opponents. American is seventh in the Patriot with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 1.6.

The Midshipmen and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carter Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up