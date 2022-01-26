CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
N.C. A&T visits Longwood after Hill’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-11, 4-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-5, 5-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longwood -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Justin Hill scored 20 points in Longwood’s 73-49 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Lancers are 10-1 on their home court. Longwood ranks second in the Big South with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Leslie Nkereuwem averaging 2.1.

The Aggies are 4-2 in conference games. N.C. A&T has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Isaiah Wilkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Marcus Watson is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

