N.C. A&T puts home win streak on the line against Campbell

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (9-7, 2-3 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-10, 4-1 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Aggies take on Campbell.

The Aggies are 5-0 in home games. N.C. A&T is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Camels are 2-3 in Big South play. Campbell ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Fighting Camels meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetric Horton is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11.8 points. Marcus Watson is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Jesus Carralero is averaging 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

