N. Arizona goes up against Embry-Riddle

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 6:31 AM

Embry-Riddle vs. Northern Arizona (4-9)

Rolle Activity Center, Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA program Embry-Riddle. Northern Arizona lost 78-65 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Jalen Cone has averaged 17.8 points this year for Northern Arizona. Carson Towt has complemented Cone with 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Through 13 games, Northern Arizona’s Jalen Cone has connected on 39.8 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona went 1-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Lumberjacks offense scored 57.7 points per matchup in those six games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

