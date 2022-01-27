CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Mwamba lifts Texas-Arlington over…

Mwamba lifts Texas-Arlington over Texas St. 70-58

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Mwamba had 15 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 on Thursday night.

Lazaro Rojas had 12 points for UTA (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added six rebounds. Javon Levi had seven rebounds and six assists.

Texas State scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Shelby Adams had 16 points for the Bobcats (12-6, 3-3). Mason Harrell added 14 points and six assists. Isiah Small had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Caleb Asberry, who led the Bobcats in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game, had seven points on 2-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up