Mwamba leads UT Arlington against Arkansas State after 20-point outing

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-9, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8…

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-9, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Patrick Mwamba scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 62-55 overtime loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves have gone 7-1 in home games. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Mavericks are 4-2 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is averaging 16.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Red Wolves. Marquis Eaton is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Mwamba is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10.2 points. David Azore is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.