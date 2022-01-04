MVSU looks for home win vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (2-9, 1-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (0-11, 0-1) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M (2-9, 1-0) vs. Mississippi Valley State (0-11, 0-1)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State looks for its fourth straight win over Alabama A&M at Harrison Complex. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Mississippi Valley State was a 79-76 win on Jan. 7, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Robert Carpenter has averaged 15.5 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Delta Devils. Complementing Carpenter is Caleb Hunter, who is producing 12.6 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by Jalen Johnson, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.4 rebounds.CLUTCH CARPENTER: Carpenter has connected on 33.3 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama A&M is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 66.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Alabama A&M’s Garrett Hicks has made 34.3 percent of his 67 3-point attempts this season, and is 10 for 27 over the last five games. For Mississippi Valley State, Hunter has connected on 27 percent of his 89 attempts from deep and is 12 for 48 over the last five games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Mississippi Valley State offense has averaged 74.1 possessions per game this season, ranking the Delta Devils 21st nationally. Alabama A&M has not been as uptempo as the Delta Devils and is averaging only 67.3 possessions per game (ranked 276th).

