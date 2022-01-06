ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Mushila lifts Texas A&M-CC over Northwestern State 89-67

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:46 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 27 points and 13 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi rolled past Northwestern State 89-67 on Thursday night in a Southland Conference opener for both teams.

Mushila shot 10 for 12 from the floor.

De’Lazarus Keys had 12 points for Texas A&M-CC (12-3). Trevian Tennyson added 11 points and Terrion Murdix had seven points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Robert Chougkaz had 14 points for the Demons (3-12). LaTerrance Reed added 12 points and Carvell Teasett had 10 points.

