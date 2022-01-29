CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Murrell, Ole Miss Rebels to host Pack, Kansas State Wildcats

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 1:42 AM

Kansas State Wildcats (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-10, 2-6 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -1; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Ole Miss for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Rebels are 9-5 in home games. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 3-3 in road games. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nysier Brooks is averaging 9.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Nijel Pack is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats. Smith is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

