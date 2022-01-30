CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Murray’s double-double sends Rider past Canisius 70-62

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 5:25 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray, Jr. recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds to lift Rider to a 70-62 win over Canisius on Sunday.

Allen Powell had 16 points for the Broncs (7-13, 3-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 13 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 10 rebounds.

Armon Harried had 12 points for the Golden Griffins (7-14, 3-7). Scott Hitchon and Akrum Ahemed added 10 points apiece.

The Broncs leveled the season series against the Golden Griffins. Canisius defeated Rider 70-69 on Jan. 21.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

