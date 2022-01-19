Murray State takes home win streak into matchup with Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-14, 0-3 OVC) at Murray State Racers (15-2, 5-0 OVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-14, 0-3 OVC) at Murray State Racers (15-2, 5-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Racers take on Eastern Illinois.

The Racers are 8-0 on their home court. Murray State is fourth in the OVC with 15.6 assists per game led by Justice Hill averaging 4.7.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Racers won 72-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Tevin Brown led the Racers with 19 points, and CJ Lane led the Panthers with nine points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Racers. Hill is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Kejuan Clements is averaging 8.9 points and four assists for the Panthers. Kashawn Charles is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

