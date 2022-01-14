Murray State Racers take on the Belmont Bruins, aim for 4th straight victory

Murray State Racers (13-2, 3-0 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-3, 3-0 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (13-2, 3-0 OVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-3, 3-0 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Racers take on Belmont.

The Bruins are 7-0 on their home court. Belmont is sixth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Grayson Murphy leads the Bruins with 6.3 boards.

The Racers are 3-0 against conference opponents. Murray State is the top team in the OVC scoring 16.9 fast break points per game.

The Bruins and Racers square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Sheppard averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Nick Muszynski is shooting 60.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Tevin Brown is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.