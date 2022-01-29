CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Murray St. downs Morehead St. in OVC 1st-place showdown

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:51 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams scored 21 points and Justice Hill scored 19 and Murray State beat Morehead State 77-66 on Saturday for the top spot in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Murray State won is 10th-straight win while ending Morehead State’s 10-game winning streak.

Tevin Brown scored 16 points and finished 3-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line for Murray State (20-2, 10-0).

Brown became the all-time leader in conference history with 320-made career 3s. Trae Hannibal added 14 points and gabbed eight rebounds for the Racers

Skyelar Potter had 16 points and seven rebounds, Johni Broome had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and Ta’lon Cooper scored 13 for the Eagles (16-6, 8-1).

