Murray scores 35, Iowa hold on to beat Maryland 80-75

Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75 on Monday night.

Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_45289 Maryland guard Fatts Russell, center, drives to the basket between Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) and forward Filip Rebraca (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_37445 Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_32828 Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) picks up a loose ball between Maryland guard Eric Ayala (5) and Maryland guard Xavier Green, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_60470 Iowa forward Filip Rebraca, right, drives past Maryland forward Donta Scott, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_61551 Iowa forward Keegan Murray fights for a loose ball with Maryland forward Donta Scott, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_95586 Maryland forward Julian Reese (10) fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) and guard Connor McCaffery, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall Maryland_Iowa_Basketball_73373 Maryland guard Fatts Russell (4) shoots over Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high tying 35 points to help Iowa beat Maryland 80-75 on Monday night.

Murray made 14 of 21 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Filip Rebraca had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa (11-3, 1-2 Big Ten) and Joe Toussaint added nine points, nine assists and three steals.

Murray gave the Hawkeyes the lead for good with a 3-pointer that sparked a 17-5 run midway through the second half. Toussaint added a 3 and Murray hit another from behind the arc before Tony Perkins made two free throws to cap the spurt and make it 68-58 with 5:22 remaining.

Eric Ayala hit a 3-pointer to trim Maryland’s deficit to 77-75 with 10 seconds left but, after Iowa’s Patrick McCaffrey made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line, Ayala missed a pair of foul shots and Jordan Bohannan made two from the stripe to cap the scoring with 3 seconds to go.

Ayala led the Terrapins (8-5, 0-2) with 19 points. Fatts Russell added 16 points, Qudus Wahab scored 12 and Donta Smart and Hakim Hart added 11 apiece.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.