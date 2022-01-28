Murray, Long Beach State Beach square off against the UC Davis Aggies

Long Beach State Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 1-2 Big West) Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4…

Long Beach State Beach (9-9, 4-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-6, 1-2 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Murray and the Long Beach State Beach visit Elijah Pepper and the UC Davis Aggies in Big West play.

The Aggies are 4-3 in home games. UC Davis scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Beach are 4-1 in conference play. Long Beach State ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.0% from deep. RJ Rhoden leads the Beach shooting 40% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Beach match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Anigwe is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Ezra Manjon is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Murray is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Beach. Colin Slater is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

