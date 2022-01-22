CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Murray lifts Long Beach St. past UC Irvine 73-67

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:15 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Joel Murray had 24 points as Long Beach State defeated UC Irvine 73-67 on Saturday.

Murray made all 12 of his free throw attempts.

Aboubacar Traore had 19 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Long Beach State (8-9, 4-1 Big West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Colin Slater added 11 points and six rebounds. Jadon Jones had three blocks.

Collin Welp had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Anteaters (6-7, 1-3). Justin Hohn added 13 points. Austin Johnson had 10 points.

