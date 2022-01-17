Murphy lifts Belmont past SIU-Edwardsville 80-64

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Luke Smith scored a season-high 23 points and Grayson Murphy had a triple-double with 11 points,…

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Luke Smith scored a season-high 23 points and Grayson Murphy had a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Belmont to an 80-64 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Monday night.

Will Richard added 19 points and Ben Sheppard had 13 points for Belmont (14-4, 4-1).

DeeJuan Pruitt had 14 points for the Cougars (7-9, 1-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Shaun Doss Jr. and Shamar Wright each had 13 points.

