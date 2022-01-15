CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Mosley tops 30 again…

Mosley tops 30 again to send Missouri St. past Valparaiso

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 32 points on 13-for-21 shooting and Missouri State beat Valparaiso 74-57 on Saturday for their second straight win.

The Bears (13-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley Conference) have won five of their last six games and Mosley has topped 30 points in three straight.

Valparaiso (8-20, 1-5) has dropped four straight following a three-game win streak. The Bears used an 11-5 run to start the second half and Missouri State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Ben Krikke led the Beacons with 14 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up