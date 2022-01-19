CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 10:43 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and Gaige Prim added a double-double as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 88-63 on Wednesday night.

Prim finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Monta Black added 14 points, while Donovan Clay scored 10.

Mark Freeman had 19 points for the Redbirds (9-9, 2-3). Howard Fleming Jr. added 10 points. Sy Chatman had eight rebounds.

Antonio Reeves, who led the Redbirds in scoring entering the contest with 21 points per game, had nine points on 4-of-13 shooting.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Redbirds. Illinois State defeated Missouri State 79-74 on Dec. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

