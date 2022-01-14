CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Mosley leads Missouri State…

Mosley leads Missouri State against Valparaiso after 33-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Missouri State Bears (12-6, 3-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-9, 1-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Isiaih Mosley scored 33 points in Missouri State’s 81-76 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Beacons have gone 5-4 in home games. Valparaiso is seventh in the MVC scoring 73.2 points while shooting 47.0% from the field.

The Bears are 3-2 against MVC opponents. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Lu’Cye Patterson averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Kithier is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beacons. Kevion Taylor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Mosley is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up