Morsell leads Marquette against No. 11 Villanova after 26-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats after Darryl Morsell scored 26 points in Marquette’s 73-72 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Moore averaging 4.4.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Gillespie averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Moore is shooting 43.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Justin Lewis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Morsell is averaging 7.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.