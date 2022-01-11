Morse lifts James Madison past Northeastern 89-66

Vado Morse had 20 points as James Madison routed Northeastern 89-66 on Tuesday night.

Listen now to WTOP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had 20 points as James Madison routed Northeastern 89-66 on Tuesday night.

Charles Falden had 18 points for James Madison (10-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Julien Wooden added 15 points. Justin Amadi had 12 points.

Jahmyl Telfort had 17 points for the Huskies (6-9, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row. Quirin Emanga added 12 points. Chris Doherty had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.