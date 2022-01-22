CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Morse lifts James Madison past College of Charleston 95-94

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:12 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Vado Morse had a career-high 32 points as James Madison narrowly defeated College of Charleston 95-94 on Saturday.

Terrence Edwards made a pair of free throws that gave James Madison the lead for good, 76-75, with 5:53 to play. The Dukes pushed the advantage to 89-84 with 1:53 remaining. John Meeks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Charleston.

Morse made five 3-pointers and hit 13 of 14 free throws. Justin Amadi had 16 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (12-5, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Falden added 13 points. Takal Molson had 12 points and Edwards finished with 10.

Reyne Smith had 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4). Meeks added 17 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 16 points and seven rebounds.

