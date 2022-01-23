Morris leads UAPB against Grambling after 21-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-16, 2-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-12, 4-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-16, 2-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (7-12, 4-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Grambling Tigers after Dequan Morris scored 21 points in UAPB’s 99-51 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 at home. Grambling gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-5 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Shawn Williams averaging 3.7.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Williams is scoring 14.7 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Golden Lions. Morris is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.