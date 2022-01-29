CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Morris carries Abilene Christian…

Morris carries Abilene Christian past Lamar 85-82

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Mahki Morris registered 17 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Lamar 85-82 on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian closed the game on a 11-3 run.

Tobias Cameron had 14 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian (14-7, 5-5 Western Athletic Conference). Coryon Mason added 14 points. Airion Simmons had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Kasen Harrison had 19 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-8), who have now lost 12 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 18 points. C.J. Roberts had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up