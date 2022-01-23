CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Morgan State visits Norfolk State following Hawkins’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:22 AM

Morgan State Bears (6-8, 1-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-4, 4-0 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Morgan State Bears after Jalen Hawkins scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 84-77 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 in home games. Norfolk State is the top team in the MEAC averaging 35.9 points in the paint. Christian Ings leads the Spartans with 1.7.

The Bears are 1-2 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 4.8.

The Spartans and Bears face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Dana Tate is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Sheryn Devonish is averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. De’Torrion Ware is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 30.6% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

