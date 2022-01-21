Morgan State hosts Howard following Settle’s 25-point showing

Howard Bison (6-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-8, 1-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard…

Howard Bison (6-8, 0-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-8, 1-1 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the Morgan State Bears after William Settle scored 25 points in Howard’s 71-68 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Bears are 4-2 on their home court. Morgan State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 0-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Elijah Hawkins with 6.3.

The Bears and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheryn Devonish is averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. De’Torrion Ware is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Settle is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bison. Kyle Foster is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.