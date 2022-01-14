Morgan State hosts Coppin State after Corbett’s 23-point game

Coppin State Eagles (2-14, 1-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-7, 1-0 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Coppin State Eagles (2-14, 1-0 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-7, 1-0 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Morgan State Bears after Tyree Corbett scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 74-65 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 4-1 in home games. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Keith McGee averaging 0.7.

The Eagles are 1-0 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC scoring 24.4 points per game in the paint led by Corbett averaging 2.8.

The Bears and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheryn Devonish is averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 9.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Jesse Zarzuela is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Corbett is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.