Morgan State Bears face the Delaware State Hornets on 3-game slide

Delaware State Hornets (2-14, 0-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-10, 1-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (2-14, 0-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (6-10, 1-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State looks to end its three-game skid when the Bears take on Delaware State.

The Bears have gone 4-3 at home. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Keith McGee averaging 0.5.

The Hornets are 0-3 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheryn Devonish is averaging 6.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. De’Torrion Ware is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Dominik Fragala is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 13.6 points. Myles Carter is shooting 38.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.