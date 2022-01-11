Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs UTM

UT Martin (6-9, 2-1) vs. Morehead State (10-5, 2-0) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin (6-9, 2-1) vs. Morehead State (10-5, 2-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over UT Martin. In its last six wins against the Skyhawks, Morehead State has won by an average of 13 points. UT Martin’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2016, an 81-77 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Morehead State’s Johni Broome has averaged 15.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks while Ta’lon Cooper has put up 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. For the Skyhawks, KJ Simon has averaged 17.7 points, five rebounds and 2.1 steals while KK Curry has put up 11.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.SOLID SIMON: Simon has connected on 29.2 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 6-4 when scoring at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: The Eagles are 6-0 when they block at least seven opposing shots and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Skyhawks are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or worse, and 1-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STINGY STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 63.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all OVC teams. The Eagles have allowed only 51 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

