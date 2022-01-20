Morales, Wagner Seahawks to visit Flowers, Long Island Sharks

Wagner Seahawks (12-2, 6-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (7-9, 4-2 NEC) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner Seahawks (12-2, 6-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (7-9, 4-2 NEC)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes LIU and Wagner meet on Friday.

The Sharks have gone 6-0 in home games. LIU leads the NEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Kante averaging 5.4.

The Seahawks are 6-0 against conference opponents. Wagner is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Sharks and Seahawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrn Flowers is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Sharks. Alex Rivera is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Alex Morales is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

