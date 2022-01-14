Morales, Wagner Seahawks take on the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-11, 1-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (10-2, 4-0 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-11, 1-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (10-2, 4-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Cubbage and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers visit Alex Morales and the Wagner Seahawks in NEC action.

The Seahawks have gone 5-0 at home. Wagner ranks sixth in the NEC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Morales averaging 5.4.

The Terriers are 1-3 in conference play. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks fourth in the NEC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Patrick Emilien averaging 6.4.

The Seahawks and Terriers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Cubbage is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Terriers. Rob Higgins is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.