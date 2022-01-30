CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Morales leads Wagner over…

Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (BKN) 72-69

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 21 points as Wagner extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 72-69 victory over St. Francis (BKN) on Sunday.

Zaire Williams had 13 points for the Seahawks (14-2, 8-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (6-15, 3-7). Michael Cubbage added 13 points and six rebounds. Rob Higgins had 13 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis 81-76 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

Most TSP returns dip to start the new year

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Why NASA has a crucial need to transform itself from the agency of the 80s

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up