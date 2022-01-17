CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Morales carries Wagner over Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 9:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 19 points and eight rebounds as Wagner extended its win streak to seven games, easily beating Fairleigh Dickinson 95-64 on Monday night.

Raekwon Rogers had 14 points for Wagner (10-2, 4-0 Northeast Conference). Will Martinez added 14 points.

Antoine Jacks had 11 points for the Knights (1-12, 1-2). John Square Jr. added 10 points.

