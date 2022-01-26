CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Moore's heave at the…

Moore’s heave at the buzzer helps Miami beat Va. Tech 78-75

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McGusty was called for an offensive foul when Storm Murphy took a charge just outside the restricted area with 28.7 seconds left and the score tied at 75-all. Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.

Jordan Miller scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Moore finished with 13 points and six assists. Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC).

Keve Aluma had 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7) while Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Darius Maddox scored 13 apiece.

Cattoor hit a 3-pointer and Justyn Mutts made a layup with 2:24 to play to make it 75-70 but the Hokies missed their last three shots as Miami closed on an 8-0 run. Miller made a driving layup but missed the and-1 free throw before Wong was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit three free throws to tie it with 1:09 remaining.

Miami, picked in the preseason to finish No. 12 in the 15-team ACC, took a half-game lead over Florida State and Duke atop the conference standings. The Hurricanes play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up