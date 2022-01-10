CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Moore, Venning carry Morgan…

Moore, Venning carry Morgan State past SC State 88-81 in OT

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 8:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Moore had 19 points as Morgan State defeated South Carolina State 88-81 in overtime on Monday night.

Morgan State guard De’Torrion Ware made a game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime. The Bears made a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Chad Venning added 17 points and Ware finished with 15 for Morgan State (6-7, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ware posted 11 rebounds, Venning had nine rebounds, and Keith McGee scored 14 points.

Omer Croskey had 19 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 0-2). Jemel Davis added 18 points, and Antonio TJ Madlock had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Navy putting focus on self-correction to better service after years of let downs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up