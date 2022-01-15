CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Moore sparks Oakland to 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 5:42 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Moore finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals to propel Oakland to a 76-68 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in Horizon League action on Saturday.

Jamal Cain pitched in with 18 points and six boards for the Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-0), who won for a sixth straight time and rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to remain unbeaten in league play. Freshman Trey Townsend scored 15 and played all 40 minutes.

Jarred Godfrey paced the Mastodons (8-8, 4-4) with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

