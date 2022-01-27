Moore leads San Jose State against New Mexico after 20-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (7-11, 0-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-13, 0-7 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (7-11, 0-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-13, 0-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the New Mexico Lobos after Omari Moore scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 63-53 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 6-6 on their home court. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gethro Muscadin averaging 1.6.

The Spartans have gone 0-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Trey Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.