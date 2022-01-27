CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Moore leads San Jose…

Moore leads San Jose State against New Mexico after 20-point outing

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Jose State Spartans (7-11, 0-6 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (7-13, 0-7 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the New Mexico Lobos after Omari Moore scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 63-53 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 6-6 on their home court. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gethro Muscadin averaging 1.6.

The Spartans have gone 0-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is averaging 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn, Jr. is averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Trey Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 8.7 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

State Dept says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up