Moore leads Oakland against Milwaukee after 24-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-4, 7-0 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-12, 4-5 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Jalen Moore scored 24 points in Oakland’s 76-68 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Panthers are 3-5 in home games. Milwaukee ranks ninth in the Horizon with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaging 1.3.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-0 against conference opponents. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal Cain averaging 6.7.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Grizzlies won 86-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Micah Parrish led the Golden Grizzlies with 19 points, and Josh Thomas led the Panthers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Lathon is averaging 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. DeAndre Gholston is averaging 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cain is scoring 19.8 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

