CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Montgomery carries Alcorn State…

Montgomery carries Alcorn State past Southern 68-64

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had 15 points off the bench to carry Alcorn State to a 68-64 win over Southern on Saturday.

Dominic Brewton had 11 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State (7-13, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 10 points and seven rebounds. Byron Joshua had 10 points.

Southern totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jayden Saddler had 18 points and six assists for the Jaguars (11-9, 5-2). Brendon Brooks added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 12 points.

Brion Whitley was held to only 5 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaguars’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up