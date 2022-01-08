CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Montgomery carries Alcorn St. past Alabama A&M 78-71

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:52 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had a career-high 27 points as Alcorn State topped Alabama A&M 78-71 on Saturday.

Montgomery hit 9 of 12 shots. Lenell Henry had 13 points for Alcorn State (3-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Justin Thomas added 10 points.

Garrett Hicks scored a season-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-10, 2-1). Anjay Cortez added 14 points. Jalen Johnson had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

