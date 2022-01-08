Montgomery carries Alcorn St. past Alabama A&M 78-71

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had a career-high 27 points as Alcorn State topped Alabama A&M 78-71 on Saturday.…

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Keondre Montgomery had a career-high 27 points as Alcorn State topped Alabama A&M 78-71 on Saturday.

Montgomery hit 9 of 12 shots. Lenell Henry had 13 points for Alcorn State (3-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Justin Thomas added 10 points.

Garrett Hicks scored a season-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (3-10, 2-1). Anjay Cortez added 14 points. Jalen Johnson had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

