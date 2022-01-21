CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Montana State visits Portland State after Bishop’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:02 AM

Montana State Bobcats (13-5, 5-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-10, 2-4 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Portland State Vikings after Xavier Bishop scored 26 points in Montana State’s 89-84 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Vikings have gone 2-4 at home. Portland State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 5-2 against conference opponents. Montana State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Jean-Marie is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Jubrile Belo is shooting 60.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bobcats. Tyler Patterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

