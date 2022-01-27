CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Montana State hosts Eastern Washington after Venters’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Eastern Washington Eagles (11-8, 5-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana State -7; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana State Bobcats after Steele Venters scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 89-63 win against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bobcats are 7-1 in home games. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Abdul Mohamed paces the Bobcats with 6.6 boards.

The Eagles are 5-3 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Bobcats and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Venters averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Rylan Bergersen is averaging 13.1 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

