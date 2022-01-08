Montana looks to extend streak vs Montana State

Montana (11-5, 4-1) vs. Montana State (11-5, 3-2) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana (11-5, 4-1) vs. Montana State (11-5, 3-2)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Montana State. Montana has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Bobcats. Montana State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, a 78-69 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana State’s Xavier Bishop, Amin Adamu and Abdul Mohamed have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 34 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Grizzlies have scored 68 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they put up against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Bannan has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Grizzlies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Montana State has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) across its past three outings while Montana has assists on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an average of 77.8 points per game. The Bobcats have averaged 82.4 points per game over their last five games.

