Montana hosts Eastern Washington following Acliese’s 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (11-9, 5-4 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana Grizzlies after Linton Acliese scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 69-65 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-0 in home games. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.9% from downtown, led by Derrick Carter-Hollinger shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 5-4 against conference opponents. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Acliese averaging 7.1.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won 90-78 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Robby Beasley III led the Grizzlies with 19 points, and Rylan Bergersen led the Eagles with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beasley is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 11.4 points. Josh Bannan is averaging 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana.

Steele Venters is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

