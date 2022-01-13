CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Monmouth visits Saint Peter’s after Miller’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

Monmouth Hawks (10-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-6, 1-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Walker Miller scored 26 points in Monmouth’s 77-71 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Peacocks are 2-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame leads the Peacocks with 7.7 boards.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Monmouth is third in the MAAC giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Peacocks. Drame is averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% for Saint Peter’s.

George Papas is averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

