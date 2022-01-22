Monmouth hosts Manhattan after Perez’s 32-point performance

Manhattan Jaspers (10-5, 3-3 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (11-6, 3-3 MAAC) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (10-5, 3-3 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (11-6, 3-3 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Monmouth Hawks after Jose Perez scored 32 points in Manhattan’s 75-68 win over the Siena Saints.

The Hawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Monmouth has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers are 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Hawks and Jaspers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Papas is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Perez is averaging 17.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.