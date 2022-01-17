Monmouth Hawks face the Iona Gaels on 3-game slide

Iona Gaels (14-3, 6-0 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (10-5, 2-2 MAAC) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (14-3, 6-0 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (10-5, 2-2 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Hawks play Iona.

The Hawks are 3-1 on their home court. Monmouth is sixth in the MAAC scoring 70.4 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Gaels have gone 6-0 against MAAC opponents. Iona is fifth in the MAAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nelly Junior Joseph averaging 4.8.

The Hawks and Gaels meet Tuesday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Papas is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Hawks. Shavar Reynolds is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Tyson Jolly averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Joseph is shooting 48.5% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Gaels: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.